Pakistan warns of “genocide” in Kashmir, sees no talks with India

September 10, 2019 at 1:31pm

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday that India’s “illegal military occupation” of the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir raises the spectre of “genocide”.

India revoked the autonomy of the disputed region, home to 8 million people and a flashpoint for the nuclear-armed neighbors, on Aug. 5.

Qureshi, speaking to reporters after addressing the United Nations rights forum in Geneva, said that he saw “no possibility of a bilateral engagement with India” and called for the U.N. Security Council to act.

 

