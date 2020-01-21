Paint & Wine: discover your inner artist!

Are you ready for a new experience? Painting in Paint & Wine is a great way to have fun and meet new friends. Relax and discover your inner artist!
Paint & Wine is a mini escape from the demanding rhythms of modern life. The place is designed to be a space where you can relax, paint, take a deep breath and discover your hidden creativity. Any creativity is welcome here. The atmosphere is laid back… it’s all about having a great time!
Come with your friends, family, significant other, colleague or by yourself.
For reservation please call 96715311. Limited number of participants
When
Friday, January 24 from 7 PM till 10 PM
Where
Soranou 11
Limassol
96 715311