“Pain and Glory” by Pedro Almodovar at Pantheon Art Cinema

Salvador Mallo, a filmmaker in the twilight of his career, remembers his life: his mother, his lovers, the actors he worked with. The sixties in a small village in Valencia, the eighties in Madrid, the present, when he feels an immeasurable emptiness, facing his mortality, the incapability of continuing filming, the impossibility of separating creation from his own life. The need of narrating his past can be his salvation.
Cast:
Antonio Banderas (Salvador Mallo)
Asier Etxeandia (Alberto Crespo)
Leonardo Sbaraglia (Federico Delgado)
Nora Navas (Mercedes)
Director: Pedro Almodóvar
Writer: Pedro Almodóvar
Runtime: 114 min
Genre: Drama
Language: Spanish
Production Year: 2019
