Over 10,000 take part in first day of Limassol Marathon (pics)

March 23, 2019 at 3:38pm
More than 10,000 people participated in the largest sports event of the island on Saturday, the 13th OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO, which concludes on Sunday.

During the event 240 companies and teams took part in the Primetel Corporate 5km Run, while 800 children participated in Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation Youth Race in the categories 6-9 (500m), 10-13 (1000m) and 14-16 (1500m).

Ιn total, during the two days of the 13th OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO 16 thousand people will have participated. The 42km marathon, the half distance marathon, the Petrolina Energy 10km Run and the Healthy Road 5km run are scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, from 08:00 until midnight, OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO will celebrate the completion of events with live and DJ music at the old port of Limassol.

Proceeds are expected to exceed €10.000 and will be donated to the Karaiskakio Foundation.

