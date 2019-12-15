Outdoor photo exhibit of Troodos to ‘travel’ island

An outdoor photographic exhibition of Troodos will travel to various parts in Cyprus, bringing the beauty of the national forest park to a wider audience.
The Forestry Department said the selected photos are by photographers who participated in the photo contest with the theme “Troodos, it’s in our nature”, organized in the context of the project ilife-Troodos Ilifetroodos.
It is made up of 19 photos capturing the biodiversity of Troodos National Forest Park and its environmental services.
The programme is as follows:
– Troodos Botanical Garden “A.G. Leventis” (25/11/2019-20/12/2019)
– Troodos Square (20/12/2019-24/01/2020)
– Athalassa Environmental Information and Education Centre (24/01/2020-07/02/2020)
– Aradippou: Apostle Lucas Square (30/03/2020-12/04/2020)
– Larnaca: Finikoudes (04/05/2020 -25.05/2020)
– Ayia Napa: Municipal Museum of the sea (25/05/2020-15/06/2020)
– Latsia: Latsia Town Hall (15/06/2020-06/07/2020)
– Aglandjia: Kyrenias Avenue (06/07/2020-27/07/2020)
– Limassol: Municipal Garden (27/07/2020-17/08/2020)
Photos from the first outdoor exhibition, Giorgos A. Constantinou