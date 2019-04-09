Organisation of Relatives of Missing Persons calls Russia, US for help

The Pancyprian Organisation of Relatives of Undeclared Prisoners and Missing Persons called upon Russia and the USA to help towards securing the necessary cooperation, so that the mandated effective investigation should be pursued for all missing persons in Cyprus.

In a resolution handed in on Tuesday, the Organisation stresses that this can be achieved by persuading all parties concerned and especially Turkey to move in the direction of providing access to CMP to battlefield reports and information in their possession. What is needed is not so much gentle or rough persuasion but a targeted humanitarian approach and speedy implementation, to restore the human rights of the missing and their relatives.

On the occasion of the 34th Marathon Rally of Love for the Missing Persons , the Organisation of the relatives of persons who became missing as a result of the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, expresses its deep sympathy and strong support to all families of missing persons in Cyprus, Greek–Cypriots and Turkish-Cypriots.

In the resolution it is noted that the lack of an effective investigation and Turkey’s refusal till now to release relevant information in its possession and reveal the places where bones were relocated, is not only depriving the relatives the right to the truth, but it is also creating the tragic possibility that for a large number of missing persons, their fate will remain undetermined for ever.

“For the sake of Human Dignity and internationally accepted Rights we make an urgent appeal to all who can help”, it is added.

(Cyprus News Agency)