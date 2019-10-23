Orasis Photography Festival 2019

Orasis Photo Club Limassol organises its 1st Photography Festival which will take place on 26th and 27th of October 2019 under the auspices of the Municipality of Polemidia and will be the first of its kind in Cyprus. Our goal is to unite the photographic world of Cyprus by attracting people who are generally involved in photography, photographic equipment, printing, processing, camera maintenance and more. At the same time we will have people who know the secrets of photographic art and will conduct workshops and seminars for those present. There will also be photo exhibitions and a student photography competition. The festival will have a festive atmosphere with food, drink, games and activities for children, “Arts and Crafts”, graffiti and many more surprises. The event will be open for the public and the entrance is free. The inauguration of the Festival will be held by the Honorable Mayor of Kato Polemidia Mr. Nikos Anastasiou on Saturday October 26 at 11:00.

More details about Orasis

“ORASIS” was created thanks to the love of a group of people for photography. This group envisioned the creation of a club that could bring together people from all over Cyprus for the sole purpose of engaging in their common worship, the art of photography.

So in September 2015, the vision began to pick up on the election of the first board. To date there is a nine-member board that operates on a voluntary basis and deals with the main issues of the group. In January 2017, ORASIS became a member of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) as an ILFIAP group, as well as the Photographic Society of America (PSA).

In recent years, our Club has demonstrated a rich activity in its field with photography competitions, educational seminars, photography workshops, excursions all over Cyprus and abroad, photography courses and more. Moreover we are doing charity through photography events.

We always work with well-known people in their field and specialty as well as award-winning photographers. It is worth noting that at every opportunity we participate in the major cultural events of our city, such as Carnival and Wine Festival, in sports events and in various other events that we cover photographically.

We have established the first “Photo Cafe” in Cyprus “Φωτοκαφενείο” in Greek language, which aims to bring people closer to a more humanitarian level beyond their love for Photography. That is why we organize many other events such as Karaoke nights, bowling, etc., which help to strengthen the relationships between members of Orasis’s large family.

We have our own official website, and also we are represented on various social networks such as Facebook and Instagram. The love of the world for our club is evident as our pages and web sites have thousands of members and continue growing daily. Specifically the official page of “ORASIS” on Facebook has more than 5000 members while along with other photo pages managed by us, we have more than 20000 members.

The Park where the Festival takes place has been adopted by the Municipality of Polemidia with the aim of creating the first “Photo Park” (Photography Park) in Cyprus. Our vision is to create a space where the dreams of “ORASIS” and a park which will be a gem for the wider region itself. We want to create a space that will not only provide photography opportunities for local and foreign visitors but also give young people opportunities to creatively spend their time away from risks and offenses. For this reason, all proceeds from the Festival will be used to Upgrade the Park.

On Saturday 26/10 the Festival starts at 08:00 in the morning and ends at 21:00. On Sunday 27/10 it starts at 10:00 and ends at 21:00.