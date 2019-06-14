Option to register for organ donation on driver’s license application

The House approved a law amendment which gives the option for citizens to register as organ donors during the issuance of their driver’s license.
Under the system, applicants for drivers’ licenses will have a choice to register as organ donors after they receive briefing through a specialised leaflet that will accompany their application.
Specifically, on the application there will be a question asking the candidates if they want to register as organ donors.
The initial law was approved in May 2017.