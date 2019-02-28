Optimism ahead of ExxoMobil’s results in block 10 exploratory wells

Optimism prevails in Cyprus over the results of ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum`s two exploratory wells in block 10 in the country`s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
Press reports suggest that geological structures discovered in Glaucus 1 prospect show similarities with Egypt’s giant Zhor gas field while the deposit is considered as commercially viable.
ExxonMobil’s Vice President Europe Russia Caspian and Asia Pacific / Middle East, Tristan Aspray and Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis will brief Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades at 12 pm local time, while at 1 pm Lakkotrypis will brief political parties.
On 2 pm, Lakkotrypis and Aspray will announce the results in a joint press conference.
The consortium of ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum carried out two exploratory wells in Delphyne 1 and Glaucus 1 prospects in block 10 in early 2019.
Reliable sources have told CNA that a possible discovery of a new commercial gas field (following that of Aphrodite in block 12) creates positive consequences on three levels; strengthens the Cyprus’ EEZ hydrocarbon resources, consolidates the presence of the largest hydrocarbon company in the world in the Cypriot EEZ, while giving a new momentum in view of ENI/TOTAL’s drilling campaign in 2019 which includes five drillings.
(Cyprus News Agency)
