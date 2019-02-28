Menu
Local

Optimism ahead of ExxoMobil’s results in block 10 exploratory wells

February 28, 2019 at 11:45am

Optimism prevails in Cyprus over the results of ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum`s two exploratory wells in block 10 in the country`s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Press reports suggest that geological structures discovered in Glaucus 1 prospect show similarities with Egypt’s giant Zhor gas field while the deposit is considered as commercially viable.

ExxonMobil’s Vice President Europe Russia Caspian and Asia Pacific / Middle East, Tristan Aspray and Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis will brief Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades at 12 pm local time, while at 1 pm Lakkotrypis will brief political parties.

On 2 pm, Lakkotrypis and Aspray will announce the results in a joint press conference.

The consortium of ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum carried out two exploratory wells in Delphyne 1 and Glaucus 1 prospects in block 10 in early 2019.

Reliable sources have told CNA that a possible discovery of a new commercial gas field (following that of Aphrodite in block 12) creates positive consequences on three levels; strengthens the Cyprus’ EEZ hydrocarbon resources, consolidates the presence of the largest hydrocarbon company in the world in the Cypriot EEZ, while giving a new momentum in view of ENI/TOTAL’s drilling campaign in 2019 which includes five drillings.

(Cyprus News Agency)

Read more:

Report: Large gas reserve believed to have been found in block 10

You May Also Like

Local
February 28, 2019

5-8 trillion cubic feet of gas in plot 10

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
February 28, 2019

Man arrested for hunting in prohibited area, without licence

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
February 28, 2019

Tsiknopempti celebrations start in Limassol (pictures)

Stelios Marathovouniotis