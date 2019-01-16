Operation underway to rescue two people trapped in car in river

A rescue operation is underway in Limassol to bring two people trapped in their car to safety, Philenews has reported.

It said that their car was carried away by the water in the Ayios Therapontos river in the Limassol district.

The efforts of members of EMAK, the disaster response unit, are hampered by the bad weather conditions and the strong currents.

Because the area is difficult to access a helicopter has been called in to help.

The fire service said this was the fourth case in which it has been called in to rescue people trapped in cars while attempting to cross rivers and appealed to the public to avoid doing so as they were placing their lives at risk.

It said that the flooding of rivers in all the districts posed a danger and these must not be approached either by car or on foot.