Operation on President’s fractured right thigh successful

An operation on President Nicos Anastasiades’ fractured right thigh has been completed successfully.
Doctor Andreas Panagiotou operated on the President at a private clinic in Limassol, where Anastasiades was taken earlier today following a fall outside a shop.
Political parties have sent good wishes to the President for speedy recovery.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will represent the Republic of Cyprus at tomorrow’s extraordinary European Council summit, Philenews reported.
Earlier today Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci called the President to wish him well and a speedy recovery. The two men agreed to consult each other about the next steps in the Cyprus problem.