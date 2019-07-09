Menu
Opening of beach only to Turkish and “TRNC” citizens is racism, say G/C and T/C organisations

July 9, 2019 at 3:41pm

The opening of a beach in occupied Derynia only to Turkish and “TRNC” citizens constitutes racism, three non-governmental organisations said in a joint statement on Monday.

MAGEM (Famagusta Youth Centre), the bicommunal Famagusta Initiative and Unite Cyprus Now have criticised the limitation of access to the Derynia beach in occupied Famagusta.

In their statement they said that “steps should be taken for all people to be able to access the beach (Greek Cypriots, tourists, students, immigrants) regardless of their ethnic origin.”

They also call the public to boycott “Derynia beach” until every person has access to it.

