Open House Festival 2019

Dance House Lemesos organizes for the 10th year the Open House Festival. The Festival will be held from 4-6 October and it will present works of contemporary dance and performance from the local and international scene. This year’s festival programme is curated to offer an ‘open’ experience to the public with works that suggest through their themes a sharper look in choreographic creation.

The identity of Open House Festival is rather innovative and daring and the invited works propose- though their themes and concepts- a more current approach in relation to human condition and the multiple narratives of the ‘body’. Moreover the festival’s programme aims in broadening the perception and the understanding in relation to artistic making and the creative practices of choreography and performing arts in general.

The Festival is been supported and funded by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture and it received the EFFE Label 2019-2020, Europe’s quality stamp for remarkable arts festivals

Time: 19:00-23:00

Tickets: €8