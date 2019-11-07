Open Doors at Ktima Vasileiadis

Due to the European Day of Winetourism “Oenou Yi- Ktima Vassiliades” will open its doors, to welcome you, on Sunday 10th of November 2019. At the event you will have the chance to taste our fine wines, have a tour in our winery, listen to wonderful music and learn all there is about wine in our free seminars offered by our chosen associates!

The below programme lists all the relevant information of the activities 🙂

WHEN: Sunday 10th November 2019

HOURS: 10:00 – 18:00

****************** ENTRANCE IS FREE ******************

1) 10:00-18:00 Wine tasting

2) 11:30-18:00 Winery tours

• English

• Russian

• Greek

3) 12:00-16:00 Musical winetasting with the band “Periferiaki Kompania”. Music will be accompanied by the Idalio Folklore Club

4) “Introduction to the great world of wine”

A wine masterclass by the oenologist Dr. Dimitris Chatzinikolaou Οίνος ο Αγαπητός – Δημήτρης Χατζηνικολάου

• Wine masterclass #1 12:30 – 14:00

• Wine masterclass #2 16:00 – 17:30

*Please pre-book your place at [email protected]

(name/participants/phone number)

*Limited number of participants