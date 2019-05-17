Only 6.7% of Cypriot adults participate in lifelong learning (table)

Only 6.7% of adults in Cyprus participated in lifelong learning in 2018, below the EU average of 11.1% and well below the 2020 target of 15%. Eurostat figures released on Friday show.

It said that one of the targets under the strategic framework for European cooperation and training (ET 2020) is that, at European level, an average of at least 15% of adults should participate in lifelong learning by 2020.

The latest results from the European Union (EU) labour force survey show that in 2018 the participation rate in the EU stood at 11.1 %, 0.2 percentage points above the rate for 2017. The rate has increased gradually since 2015, when it was 10.7 %.

On average, across the EU in 2018 the participation rate for adult learning among women was higher (12.1 %) than the rate for men (10.1 %).

In the EU Member States, the highest rates of adult participation in learning were in Sweden (29.2 %), Finland (28.5 %) and Denmark (23.5 %).

In contrast, five Member States had participation rates below 5%: Romania (0.9%), Bulgaria (2.5%), Croatia (2.9%), Slovakia (4.0%) and Greece (4.5%).

Lifelong learning encompasses all learning activities undertaken throughout life with the aim of improving knowledge, skills and competences, within personal, civic, social or employment-related perspectives.

The intention or aim to learn is the critical point that distinguishes these activities from non-learning activities, such as cultural or sporting activities. Adult learning refers to the participation of adults in lifelong learning. Adult learning usually refers to learning activities after the end of initial education.

The indicator to measure lifelong learning is defined as the share of people aged 25 to 64 who stated that they received formal or non-formal education and training in the four weeks preceding the survey.

The source dataset is accessible here.