Only 14% of ICT specialists in Cyprus are women (table)

May 13, 2019 at 11:43am
Only 14% of ICT specialists in Cyprus are women — the sixth lowest rate in the EU and below the EU 28 average of 17% according to figures released by Eurostat on Monday.

These show that in 2018 around 8.9 million people were employed in the European Uni as ICT specialists. The profession was predominately male, as only 17% (1.5 million) of the ICT specialists were women.

Across the EU Member States, the lowest proportions of female ICT specialists were in Hungary (9%), Czechia (10%) and Greece (11%). The highest shares were in Bulgaria (28%), Lithuania (25%) and Romania (24%).

The source dataset can be found here.

