Online petition launched to make dog beaches safe

A petition has been launched online urging the Interior Minister to take action so that dog beaches are safe for dogs. It was prompted in part by the serious injury of a puppy at a Larnaca dog beach.

The petition notes that in Cyprus, the number of beaches where dogs are allowed is minimal, and some of them are inappropriate and with inadequate facilities, if any.

Additionally, assigned dog beaches pose potential dangers, because they can be used by the general public – which means that other visitors to the beach engage in activities that are potentially harmful to dogs.

Such an incident occurred on Friday, July 19.

A dog owner took his young pup, Summer, to the dog beach in Larnaca. Little did he know that, on that assigned beach, someone was fishing and had left fish bait on hooks in a plate. Summer ate some and the hook ended up in her stomach.

This was life-threatening and caused a great deal of suffering to the dog. She eventually had to undergo serious surgeries that amounted to almost four figures, not to mention the anxiety this has caused to her owners. Ten days later, she is still recovering, and her owners are left with huge bills, through no fault of their own,. the petition reads.

Responsible dog owners in Cyprus are discriminated against. They are banned from most public spaces and have very limited options. The least the Republic of Cyprus can do is assign more dog-friendly spaces, providing fencing, litter-boxes and fresh water supply, the petition adds.

Above all, the state must ensure that these areas are safe and exclusive, by prohibiting use to people who engage in unrelated activities, that are potentially harmful to dogs, it said.

This is not the first time that Cyprus’ dog beaches have been criticised as inadequate.

Last week, Animal Party Cyprus visited one of the dog beaches in the Limassol district to highlight how difficult they are to access.

The party said Cyprus’ seven dog beaches and difficult to access and have no facilities, effectively rendering them unsuitable.

Speaking to Alpha TV from Monagrouli dog beach, Kyriakos Kyriakou, president of the Animal party Cyprus, said it was time the Central Committee on Beaches find suitable beaches for dogs, alternatively dog owners will end up taking their four legged friends to public beaches.

For the petition click here.

