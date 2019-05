A one year old boy is in the intensive care unit of Makarios Children’s Hospital in Nicosia after he was bitten on the hand by a venomous snake while at his grandmother’s house in Limassol, philenews reports.

The child is out of danger.

Philenews said the child was bitten on Friday afternoon when he was playing on the balcony of his grandmothers’s house.

He was taken to a private clinic and from there to Makarios Hospital for the appropriate treatment.