Male driver in intensive care, pregnant woman gives birth after road collision

A 58 year old man is in intensive care while a heavily pregnant woman underwent a C-section and gave birth to a healthy baby girl after a two car collision on the Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway. Both the woman and child are in good health, the Cyprus News Agency reports.
The accident occurred at around 8.30 am when the 58 year old man who had parked on the hard shoulder near the Liopetri exit attempted to enter the motorway and collided with a car driven by a 34 year old woman.
Both drivers were cut loose by fire fighters using special equipment.
The 58 year old Nicosia resident was taken by ambulance to Famagusta Hospital with broken ribs, head injuries and liquid in the lungs. Because of the severity of his injuries he was transferred to Nicosia General Hospital where he was admitted into the ICU.
The woman, a resident of Xylophagou, was taken to Famagusta Hospital where she underwent a C-section because she was in the ninth month of her pregnancy, the Cyprus News Agency said.
The woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl. Both mother and daughter are doing well.