One arrest, three sought as Larnaca police probe protection racket

Larnaca police have arrested a 42 year man and are looking for three others as they investigate a case of conspiracy, participation in a criminal gang, extortion and illegal possession of fire arms.
The alleged offences took place in Pyla on January 31.
Police said that a 55 year old owner of an internet cafe and a 53 year old cafe manager had reported that a group or 10 to 12 people had visited their premises on January 31 and demanded 100 euro in protection money a day.
When they refused they were threatened with damage to their property and personal harm.
Police have secured evidence against four individuals. The 42 year old was arrested on Saturday and police are looking for the other three men.