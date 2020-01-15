Menu
Concertsin-cyprusPaphos

Soundtracks from old movies in Paphos

Edited by

‘Once upon a time’ is the name of the new project of the ensemble ‘Two for the Road’, based on a carefully selected list of well-known soundtracks from old movies and musicals, such as ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ (1961), ‘The Sound of Music’ (1965) and more. The group aims to revisit that historical repertoire and bring it back to life in original arrangements for trumpet, vocals and guitar.

Travel back in time, with some beautiful and well known music, at Technopolis 20, on Wednesday, 22nd of January 2020, at 8pm. Musicians playing are Katherine Petrou (vocals) and George Bizios (guitar & arrangements) from ‘Two for the Road’, with special guest Elias Ioannou on trumpet.

When

Wednesday, January 22 at 8pm

Where

Technopolis 20
18 Nikolaou Nikolaidi Avenue
Paphos 8010

Location

Cost
€10

Contact:

Email
Phone

70002420

Facebook Page

