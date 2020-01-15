Soundtracks from old movies in Paphos

‘Once upon a time’ is the name of the new project of the ensemble ‘Two for the Road’, based on a carefully selected list of well-known soundtracks from old movies and musicals, such as ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ (1961), ‘The Sound of Music’ (1965) and more. The group aims to revisit that historical repertoire and bring it back to life in original arrangements for trumpet, vocals and guitar.

Travel back in time, with some beautiful and well known music, at Technopolis 20, on Wednesday, 22nd of January 2020, at 8pm. Musicians playing are Katherine Petrou (vocals) and George Bizios (guitar & arrangements) from ‘Two for the Road’, with special guest Elias Ioannou on trumpet.

Wednesday, January 22 at 8pm

Technopolis 20

18 Nikolaou Nikolaidi Avenue

Paphos 8010

€10

Phone

70002420

