Ombudswoman’s office dealt with 4,196 complaints in 2017 – report

The Commissioner for Administration and Protection of Human Rights’ (Ombudswoman) office dealt with 4,196 complaints, according to its annual report.
Of the 4,196 complaints, 2,312 were submitted in 2017, 1,879 were pending from previous years, while five had been dealt with before, however the complainants re-submitted complaints.
The complaints had to do with welfare-related issues (15.3%), labour relations (14.6%), migration issues (14.4%), land development 11.6%), tax issues (9%), state-citizen relationship (8.2%), environment (5.6%), policing (4%), health (3.1%), social insurance (3%), prison-related issues (3%), land registry-related issues (2.6%), education (2.1%), Turkish Cypriot properties (1.9%), road transport (0.7%), military service (0.3%), tenders (0.3%), cultural issues (0.1%), animal welfare (0.1%), election issues (0.1%).
“In 2017 we dealt processed 1,947 of the 4,196 complaints. We deemed that 444 of the complaints did not fall under our office’s jurisdiction. The average number of processed complaints per month was 162,” Ombudswoman Maria Lottidi said.
According to the report, 38% were submitted in Nicosia, 23% in Limassol, 12% in Larnaca, 10% in Paphos, 2% in Famagusta, 2% were submitted from abroad and 13% online.
Find the full report here.