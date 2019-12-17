Olive tasting in Anogyra with YEU Cyprus

YEU Cyprus’ latest project “Mission Tradition” aims to rekindle the general interest into the culture and traditions of Cyprus seeking to keep alive all those traditional aspects by promoting them through various workshops and events.

Within this framework, Mission Tradition is holding the event “Road to Olive” in Anogyra village on January 4 to promote the tradition of olive processing in Cyprus.

Activities include olive tasting, a museum visit and a workshop on how to make olive pies at Oleastro Olive park followed by a visit to the village of Anogyra with a local guide, a traditional Cypriot village with stone-paved paths and stone-built houses.

When

January 4, 2020 from 08:30-16:30

PROGRAMME OF THE DAY:

Meeting time: 8:30 a.m

Departure time: 9:00 a.m

Location: 27 Ezekia Papaioannou, 1075 Nicosia

10:40 Arrival to Oleastro, where the following activities will take place:

*tasting of various types of olives

*visit of the museum followed by a quiz

*presentation on how to make an olive pie

*opportunity to see the olive oil-making process

13:00-13:30 Lunch break

13:45-15:00 Visit of Anogyra village with a local guide finished with a coffee stop at a local coffee place.

16:30-17:00 Estimated arrival time to Nicosia

*For the lunch there are two options: You can bring your own snack, and picnic in the beautiful Oleastro park or pre-order your meal. Please keep in mind that the price for the lunch is not included in the trip price and you need to order the meal until the 27th of December via email: [email protected]

Price:

The attendance fee is 10€ and it includes all the activities offered plus the bus.

For more information on the event and on how to reserve your spot you can visit the event’s facebook page.