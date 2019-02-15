A trip to beautiful Omodos and an excellent meal at the new restaurant of the winery Oinou Yi are more than enough reasons to get you off the couch on a Sunday.

The restaurant is located in the centre of the winery and is surrounded by glass. It offers a great view of the place and the sea near Fasouri.

The menu is unique, with great suggestions, which include four salads, four starters, six mains, three desserts and two cheese platters served with fruit.

We started with the buckwheat salad which was fresh and delicious and then we had four starters: the tartare sea bass, the smoked aubergine, the handmade mushroom ravioli, the empanada with spinach and kaseri cheese and the pumpkin risotto. They were all great!

Then we shared four mains: the wonderful trout with potatoes and spinach, the slow cooked pork, the Genovese pappardelle with beef slow cooked for eight hours and the grilled octopus with smoked fava.

You can’t leave this place without having a dessert. Their apple tart tatin with cinnamon ice cream was heavenly! Also great, was the elder flower mille-feuille with crunchy tuiles and seasonal berries. There is also the option of chocolate and caramel ice cream.

The foods here are intense, with a great balance of materials and flavours. The incredibly talented and friendly chef Andreas Andreou has prepared a great menu. Well done chef! The service was impeccable and elegant. If you like wine with your food, order the great Geroklima, Oinou Yi maratheftiko, which I loved!

Dimitri Liperti, Omodos, Limassol, 25446000