Menu
Local

Oil slick spotted in lake at Agios Georgios Park Athalassa

January 20, 2020 at 1:08pm

In a press release published via the Cyprus News Agency, the Cyprus Greens have announced that an oil slick was spotted in the lake of Agios Georgios Park in Athalassa on Sunday afternoon.

The announcement says that members of the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research and the Forestry Department are expected to clean the lake on Monday.

The lake at Athalassa National Park is home to many fish, turtles and birds attracting thousands of visitors each year, most of whom are children.

The party calls on competent authorities to locate the source of the pollution and take appropriate measures.

Party president Yiorgos Perdikis visited the location on Sunday and told reporters “authorities should find the persons responsible and investigate possible repercussions on fish and birdlife in the area.”

Read more:

Lympia residents plant 160 new trees (photos)

You May Also Like

Local
January 20, 2020

Woman found murdered in her Paphos home, arrest warrant issued for husband

Josephine Koumettou
Local
January 20, 2020

Three pre-school day care centres for mountains communities

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 20, 2020

UNSG’s Special Representative and Head of UNFICYP briefs UN Security Council

Josephine Koumettou