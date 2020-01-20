Oil slick spotted in lake at Agios Georgios Park Athalassa

In a press release published via the Cyprus News Agency, the Cyprus Greens have announced that an oil slick was spotted in the lake of Agios Georgios Park in Athalassa on Sunday afternoon.
The announcement says that members of the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research and the Forestry Department are expected to clean the lake on Monday.
The lake at Athalassa National Park is home to many fish, turtles and birds attracting thousands of visitors each year, most of whom are children.
The party calls on competent authorities to locate the source of the pollution and take appropriate measures.
Party president Yiorgos Perdikis visited the location on Sunday and told reporters “authorities should find the persons responsible and investigate possible repercussions on fish and birdlife in the area.”
