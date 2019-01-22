Oikoagrotikos farmers association calls for end to use of herbicides

The Ecological Farmers Association Oikoagrotikos has reiterated appeals, particularly to local authorities, not to use chemicals to eradicate weeds.
Bio-cultivators and beekeepers were particularly affected by the use of chemicals by irresponsible farmers and community councils it said and warned that populations of useful insects were being wiped out.
The association urged local authorities to examine the possibility of hiring casual labour to cut the grass and weeks, thereby giving jobs to the unemployed, rather than lining the pockets of multinationals which produce herbicides.