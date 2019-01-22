Menu
Local

Oikoagrotikos farmers association calls for end to use of herbicides

January 22, 2019 at 3:08pm
Edited by

The Ecological Farmers Association Oikoagrotikos has reiterated appeals, particularly to local authorities, not to use chemicals to eradicate weeds.

Bio-cultivators and beekeepers were particularly affected by the use of chemicals by irresponsible farmers and community councils it said and warned that  populations of useful insects were being wiped out.

The association urged local authorities to examine the possibility of hiring casual labour to cut the grass and weeks, thereby giving jobs to the unemployed, rather than lining the pockets of multinationals which produce herbicides.

 

You May Also Like

Local
January 22, 2019

European Court to deliver final judgement in Güzelyurtlu case next week

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 22, 2019

How will Brexit affect Cypriot students? (video)

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 22, 2019

45.18% of public employees absent from work for at least one day without sick note

Stelios Marathovouniotis