Officials prepare for crowds as Asprokremmos dam set to overflow

With Asprokremmos dam set to overflow in the next few days, the Water Development department on Tuesday announced a series of measures from Thursday so that visits to the dam will be carried out safely and with the minimum of inconvenience.
Asprokremmos, Cyprus second largest dam, is 93.3% full. It was only 27.3% full on the same day last year.
After abundant rains and a record inflow of water into the dams in January, Cyprus’ dams are now 72.7% full while nine smaller dams have already overflowed.
The full dams have attracted crowds of visitors and officials have announced measures in the Asprokremmos area to maintain order.
These measures are:
- the road above the dam will be closed and free of vehicles from February 28 and for as long as the dam overflows so that pedestrians can move about safely. Vehicles will be diverted on to the old Paphos-Limassol road.
- access to the dam by private vehicle will be allowed only from the western side of the dam (Xeros Potamos bridge).
- access by bus and other big vehicles will be permitted only from the east side (Nikoklia road)
- street vendors will only be allowed to set up off the roads.
Visitors are urged to follow the instructions of department officials and of police and to show respect for the environment by not littering.
