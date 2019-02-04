Menu
October-January rains fourth highest in past 117 years

February 4, 2019 at 8:56am
Rainfall in the period of October 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019 was the fourth highest ever recorded in the past 117 years.

Met office director Kleanthis Nicolaides told Phileleftheros that the four month total was only  1-2 cm below the third best year for rain recorded.

The abundant rains have boosted water stocks in the dams which are now 57% full – a significant turnaround from the 20% levels in the same period last year.

Pomos, Argakas, Mavrokolymbos, Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Xyliatos, Kalopanayiotis, Polemidhia and Germasoyia dams have already overflowed while the three biggest dams have also seen significant inflow of water.

Farmers associations have expressed satisfaction at the rich rains but noted that more was needed in February and March.

However, potato farmers however have taken a blow from the frost which destroyed much of their crop as have banana growers in the Paphos area.

January rainfall nearly twice the average for month

 

