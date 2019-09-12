OCHI Open Market

The market of ‘OCHI’ is a farmer’s market held every Wednesday and Saturday in the area of Bayraktar Mosque, on one of the 11 bastions of the Venetian walls of Lefkosia (Nicosia).

The farmers sell the freshest of seasonal, local produce – mainly fruit and vegetables – with bargains to be had, all in the historical setting of the Ottoman mosque that was built in honour of the flag carrier who first climbed on to the walls of Lefkosia during the siege of the city by the Ottoman troops in 1570. The name of the mosque comes from Turkish word ‘bayrak’, meaning ‘flag’ or ‘military trophy’.

Region: Lefkosia

Address: Constantinou Paleologou on Constanza Bastion

GPS coordinates: Lat: 35.169443 Lon: 33.366332

Operating Hours: Wednesday: 06:00 – 17:00

Saturday: 06:00 – 16:00

Operating Period: All year round.

Closed on Public Holidays.

Entrance Fee: Free

Opening and closing times as well as entrance fees, are subject to alterations without notice. Visitors are advised to check before visiting.