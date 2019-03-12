Occupied Tymbou airport serves between 70-100 flights per day

The airport in occupied Tymbou serves around 70-100 flights per day, Turkish Cypriot Kibrisli reported.

“Although we are an unrecognised country, the air traffic that we control is growing. The daily air traffic in the airport is around 70-100 flights and there are 650-800 flights in our air space,” the paper wrote.

The “ministry of public works and transportation” announced that there were 36,094 transit flights in the occupied north between January-February 2019 compared to 32,325 in the same period last year, an 11% growth.

