GHS software will be improved, OAY president says

GHS’ software worked really well but it will be subject to updates in the future, Health Insurance Organisation (OAY) president Thomas Antoniou told CNA.

“Of course there are minor bugs, which are resolved and the system is improving continuously. As in every software there are updates after users’ suggestions,” he said.

Antoniou added that health service providers have received intensive training on the software before the implementation of the GHS and noted that there will be further workshops in the future.

Asked to give an evaluation of the first days of GHS, Antoniou said that the public health system is a huge step forward.

“It is a reform. The biggest in the past 50 years. The fact that it started with the fewest number of problems possible is a significant achievement and one to build on in order to create one of the best health systems in Europe. There are gaps, there are issues that need improvement and we will keep working on them,” he said.