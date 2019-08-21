Nun killed, another seriously injured when car plunges into ravine

A 72 year old nun was killed and a second nun was seriously injured when their car plunged down a 100 metre deep ravine on the Kalopanayiotis -Yerakies road.
The accident occurred at around 15.40 pm on Wednesday.
The two women are sisters by birth.
Police said that under conditions which are being investigated their car in fell down a 100 metre ravine.
The area was difficult to access because of the difficult terrain. Police and the fire service were able to cut the two women free from their car at around 6 pm and they were taken by police helicopter to Nicosia Hospital.
There doctors pronounced Anna Kalyvitou, 72 year, dead on arrival. The second woman, aged 70, is reported to be in serious condition.
This is the fourth road fatality since August 15.