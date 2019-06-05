Number of registered unemployed falls an annual 23% in May

The number of registered unemployed in May fell to 22,336 persons compared to 22,851 in April, according to seasonally adjusted data the Cyprus statistical service, said on Wednesday.
In comparison with May 2018, there was a drop of 5,232 persons or 22.9%.
This was attributed mainly to trade (a decrease of 1,097), accommodation and food service activities (a decrease of 584), construction (a decrease of 576), public administration (a decrease of 533), manufacturing (a decrease of 380), professional, scientific and technical activities (a decrease 150) and to newcomers in the labour market (a decrease of 1,607).
The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed.
These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for one. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who during the last day of the month have an active application for seeking employment.
The number of registered unemployed does not included self-employed or persons who seek part-time employment as well as persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.