Number of registered unemployed down an annual 13.4%

The number of registered jobless fell an annual 13.4% at the end of March, according to figures issued by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Thursday.

It said the number of unemployed persons registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of March 2019, totalled 26,508 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for March 2019 decreased to 23,797 persons in comparison to 24,095 in the previous month.

In comparison with March 2018, a decrease of 4,108 persons or 13,4% was recorded which was mainly observed in the sectors of trade (down 903), public administration (down 585), construction (down 550), manufacturing (down 366), education (down 176), accommodation and food service activities (down 131) and to newcomers in the labour market (down 1,468).

The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed.

These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for one. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who during the last day of the month have an active application for seeking employment.

The number of registered unemployed does not included self-employed or persons who seek part-time

employment as well as persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.

