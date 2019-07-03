Number of registered unemployed down 20.4% in June

The number of unemployed persons registered at the District Labour Offices, fell by 20.4% or 4,848 persons in June 2019 compared to June 2018, according to data released by the Statistical Service on Wednesday.

The decrease is mainly attributed to the sectors of trade (a decrease of 987), construction (a decrease of 603), accommodation and food service activities (a decrease of 485), public administration (a decrease of 394), manufacturing (a decrease of 337), professional, scientific and technical activities (a decrease of 174) and to newcomers in the labour market (a decrease of 1,517).

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of June 2019, reached 18,960 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for June 2019 decreased to 22,238 persons in comparison to 22,548 in the previous month.

(Cyprus News Agency)