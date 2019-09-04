Menu
Business

Number of registered unemployed down 16.7% in August

September 4, 2019 at 5:36pm
Edited by

The number of unemployed persons registered at the  District Labour Office fell by 16.7% in August 2019 reaching a total of 19,883, the Statistical Service announced on Wednesday.

The Service also announced a decrease of 3.983 unemployed persons or 16.7% in August compared to August 2018.

The fall was mainly attributed to the sectors of trade (a decrease of 684), construction (a decrease of 571), public administration (a decrease of 391), accommodation and food services (a decrease of 311), manufacturing (a decrease of 260), professional, scientific and technical activities (a decrease of 122) and to newcomers in the labour market (a decrease of 1.308). CNA

 

Read more:

Number of registered unemployed down 20.4% in June

You May Also Like

Business
September 4, 2019

Great sales in Cyprus’ retail market

Annie Charalambous
Business
September 3, 2019

Full integration of ex Co-op bank system into that of Hellenic’s by September 16

Annie Charalambous
Business
September 3, 2019

Cyprus to sell state stake in Altamira asset management company

Annie Charalambous