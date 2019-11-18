November rainfall so far only at 19% of average for entire month

After a relatively wet October, November has been relatively dry with preliminary figures issued by the Met Office on Monday showing that half way into the month, the government controlled areas have received less than one fifth of the average rainfall for all of November.

For the new hydrological year — that is from October 1 and with two weeks to go until the end of the month, rainfall is at a much more encouraging 83% of the average for the two months of October and November.

Nicosia has experienced heavy rain. According to the Met Office, by November 16, the Athalassa station had received 171% of the average for the two months.

Limassol (new port) also recorded above average rainfall (138% of the average for the two months) as did Kellaki (184%) and Platania (140%).

In contrast rainfall at Stavros tis Psokas from October 1 to November 16 was only 45% of the average for the whole of the two months while Panagia Bridge was 43%. Xylotymbou at 47% was also below half the average for the two months.

Meanwhile, weak high pressure is continuing to affect the area and the rest of the week is forecast to remain mainly fine with increased high cloud at intervals and above average temperatures.