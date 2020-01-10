No winter sleep for fruit bats in Cyprus

Cyprus is home to 19 species of bat — but only one does not hibernate in winter.
This is not the only thing that sets the fruit bat — known as nyktopapparos in the Cypriot dialecet – apart from the others.
In fact Cyprus is the only European country home to the fruit-eating bat. The other 18 species are all insect eaters.
In a post on Facebook, the Agriculture Ministr noted that the fruit bat is strictly protected under national law and EU directives and conventions.
The fruit bat population has been falling in the past two decades and the ministry said protective measures are underway so that the population can recover.
(Photo Haris Nicolaou, Ministry of Agriculture)
