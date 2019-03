Police have said that there are no serious problems in the main road roads, following yesterday’s storms.

Some roads, however, in Paphos district, remain closed because of rock sliding.

Police have appealed to drivers to be extra vigilant to avoid accidents, urging people to reduce speed, keep a safe distance from the vehicles in the front, avoid driving through rainwater on the roads, turn on their headlights and follow police advice and warnings about road conditions.

(Cyprus News Agency)