No jobs for Cyprus’ youth

Even though Cyprus’ unemployment rate has decreased over the recent years, the island’s youth still find it hard to get jobs. In fact, unemployed youth make up almost 20% of the total.

In addition, Cypriot young graduates have the fourth lowest employment rate in Europe, according to the latest evaluation report of the European Commission on the integration of the long-term unemployed into the labour market.

Specifically, Cyprus is at 71.5% of the employment index, well below the European average of 80.2%. The European index is for young people aged 20-34 who just graduated. However, the rate of employment in Cyprus has risen now by two points from 2014 to 68.7%.

At the same time, Statistical Service of Cyprus data for both 2017 and 2018 shows that unemployment among young people aged 25-34 (tertiary education graduates) stood at 20.7% in 2017 and at 19.9 % in 2018. In other words, one in five unemployed is a young graduate.

In 2017, unemployed youth aged 25 to 34 were 16,312 with unemployed tertiary education graduates numbering 9,749. Considering that the total number of unemployed was 47,166 then 34.5% are young unemployed and 20.7% are graduates of tertiary level education.

In 2018, the numbers were slightly improved. Of a total of 36,617 unemployed, 32.9% were young (12,043) of whom 7,288 tertiary level graduates. That is, 19.9% ​​of unemployed were young graduates of tertiary level education.

Malta has the highest employment rate of graduates in Europe standing at 94.5%, followed by Germany (90.9%) and the Netherlands (90.4%). Just behind these three countries but with still with impressive numbers is Czech Republic (89.9%), Austria (89.4%), Luxembourg (88.5%) and Sweden with 88.3%. In the United Kingdom, young graduates have an employment rate of 86.6%, which is 4% higher than the European average.

Read more: