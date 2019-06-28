Menu
No good or bad zoos, says Animal Party Cyprus

June 28, 2019 at 1:26pm
Voicing support for a protest being organised by Animal Liberation Cyprus outside Limassol Zoo on Sunday, Animal Party Cyprus said it would be joining the protest as it disagrees with the caging of wild animals.

Such actions, it said, are tantamount to animal abuse. All animals should live in their natural habitat and it is a myth that zoos serve as a way of raising environment awareness and protecting animals in danger of extinction.

It also posed a series of questions to the managers of all the zoos in Cyprus as well as to the Agriculture Ministry and government services which deal with the environment and nature.

Among them:

  • How did each one of the animals ends up in the zoo and who checked their origin and transfer?
  • How many of the animals at the zoo are on the list of endangered species?
  • How many animals were born and how many died at the zoo in the past five years?
  • What was the cause of death?
  • What is the average age of the animals?
  • What happens to the animals when they get ill or old and are no longer a pleasant ‘spectacle’ for the public?
  • How much of the revenue of the zoo goes to protecting natural habitats?
  • How many of the endangered species born at the zoo were released into their natural environment in the past five years

 

Activists to hold protests against zoos in Limassol

