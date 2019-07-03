Nisia Loumbardi Beach – Blue Flag

A pretty beach in a popular holiday town.
Located close in the popular holiday town of Paralimni, the popular beach of Nisia Loumbardi boasts fine, golden sands and crystal-clear waters.
Facilities on the beach include toilets, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas and water sports facilities, whilst the general area has a variety of accommodation, restaurants and kiosks.
Lifeguards with lifesaving equipment and first aid services are stationed at the beach from April – October.
Access is easy by foot, bike or car, and there are car-parking facilities.
GPS coordinates: Lat: 35.001331 Lon: 34.0651
Courtesy of the CTO