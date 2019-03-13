Nicosia to take part in St. Patrick’s Day “Global Greening”

The municipality building of Nicosia will be lighted green on Friday as part of celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day.
At 6 pm on Friday 15 March 2019, the lights will be turned on in the presence of Paul Kehoe T.D., Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Defence and Costas Mavrides, Deputy Mayor of Nicosia, launching the “Greening” of Nicosia Town Hall.
“Everyone is welcome to come along!” the Irish Embassy said.
The “Greening” is part of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening Initiative with around 300 iconic landmarks and sites in 50 different countries lighting up green. The initiative first began in 2010 in Sydney and Auckland and has gone from strength to strength each year since then.
In 2018, Nicosia’s city hall was one of 304 monuments in the world that were lighted green.
