Nicosia to express position on Akinci’s proposal after party leaders meeting, source tells CNA

Nicosia will express its position on the proposal made by Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, for the co-management of the natural resources, after the meeting of the political party leaders, under President Anastasiades, scheduled to take place on July 16, a government source has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

It is very important for the political party leaders to be informed about this issue in all seriousness, the same source told CNA, adding that after the meeting of the political party leaders, Nicosia will express its position on Akinci’s proposal.

A press release issued earlier by the Presidency,said that President Anastasiades received on Sunday morning, in Limassol, the Head of the office of the UN Secretary General`s Special Representative in Cyprus, Sergiy Illarionov, which handed over to him the proposal which the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, Mustafa Akinci, submitted to the UN Secretary General, as regards the co-management of the natural resources.

It also noted that the President of the Republic gave instructions for a meeting of the political party leaders on July 16, during which he will brief the political leaders on the developments and Akinci`s proposal.

(Cyprus News Agency)

