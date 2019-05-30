Nicosia swelters in 42 C, new yellow alert for Friday

As maximum temperatures in Nicosia hit 42 C on Thursday for the second consecutive day, the met office issued a new extreme high temperature warning, saying maximum temperatures inland tomorrow are expected to reach 40 C.

This is the third yellow alert issued by the met office in as many days and applies from 12 noon to 4 pm on Friday.

Though edging down a little over the weekend and on Monday temperatures will remain above average for the time of year.

In its late afternoon weather forecast, the met office said that a warm air mass is continuing to affect the area. Tonight will be mainly fine with intervals of increased cloud and light dust. Temperatures will fall to 23 C inland, around 21 C on the south and east coasts, around 20 C on the west and north coasts and 19 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow will be mainly fine, with increased higher cloud at intervals and initially light dust in the atmosphere. Temperatures will rise to 40 C inland, around 35 C on the south and east coasts, and around 30 C on the remaining coasts and in the mountains.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be mainly fine. Dust is expected in the atmosphere again on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to edge down until Monday, but will remain noticeably above average for the time of year.

The maximum temperatures on Thursday were: Nicosia 42 C, Larnaca Airport 35 C, Limassol 34 C, Paphos Airport 29 C, Prodromos 33 C and Polis Chrysochous 31 C.

Read more