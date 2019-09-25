Nicosia roads to close for Cyprus Rally special stage

Police remind citizens that roads in the capital will be closed on Saturday, September 28 for the Cyprus Rally 2019.

Specifically roads will be closed from 14:00 until 20:00 for the rally’s Special stage which will be taking place in the heart of Nicosia with focus point the Markos Drakos roundabout near Paphos Gate.

The roads expected to be closed for the sporting event are:

Diagorou Street – closed direction towards Omirou Street.

Regina Street from where it links up with Arsinoe Street as far as Markos Drakos roundabout.

Egypt Street closed from Lloyd George square to Markos Drakos roundabout.

Museum Street. From the junction with Nehru street to Markos Drakos roundabout.

Kinyras street. From the junction with Ayios Pavlos and Navarinou streets to Markos Drakos roundabout.

Nehrou Street closed

Markos Drakos Street closed

Charalambos Mouskos Street from the junction with Kinyras Street.

Kostis Palamas Street Closed only direction towards Nehrou Street.

Chylonos Street closed towards Museum traffic lights.

Earlier on the same day (September 29) specifically from 06:30 am to 08:30 am the roads will be partially closed with special traffic arrangements as rally cars and crews will be on the streets.

Citizens should be aware of the latest traffic arrangements at any time before, during and after the race.

For more information regarding the Cyprus Rally visit www.cyprusrally.com.cy