Nicosia road closures for October 1 parade

Police have released details on traffic arrangements that have been made for tomorrow’s October 1, independence day military parade.
The parade will be held on Iosif HadjiIosif Avenue.
The following roads will be affected:
- the section of Spyros Kyprianou Avenue from the junction with Constantinoupoleos until the junction with Iosif HadjiIosif Avenue between 0.530 and 13.00
- the section of Demetris Vikelas street from the junction with Spyros Kyprianou Avenue until the GSP roundabout between 09.00 – 13.30
- The section of Stavrou Avenue from the junction with Iosif HadjiIosif Avenue until the junction with Yiannitsos Street between 09.00 – 13.30.
- The section on Pericleous Street from the junction with Iosif HadjiIosif Avenue until the junction with Yiannitsos Street between 09.00 – 13.30.
- From 09.00 till 13.30 traffic will be cut off temporarily on the section from Athalassa Avenue from the junction with Iosif HadjiIosif Avenue until the junction with Limassol Avenue so facilitate the departure of the mechanised and foot units taking part in the parade
The public is urged to be careful and to comply with police instructions.
