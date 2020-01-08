Nicosia ready to facilitate US in case of humanitarian evacuation

Cyprus has agreed to a United States request to temporarily accommodate a rapid response team which, if required, will deal with the evacuation of US diplomatic staff and US citizens, government spokesman Kyriakos Koushios said in a written statement on Wednesday,

He said that Nicosia’s positive response came as part of its long-standing policy as regards exclusively humanitarian operations.

“As part of its long-standing policy and as has occurred on many occasions in the past, the Republic of Cyprus offers facilities for humanitarian operations, on the basis of requests submitted by third countries, both EU and non-EU members and will continue to do so as a factor of stability and security in the region, making the best of its geographical position as well its excellent relations with all the states of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East,” the statement concluded.