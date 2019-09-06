Nicosia prepares for Brexit with a broad meeting at the Foreign Ministry

A broad meeting attended by representatives from various government services was held on Friday, at the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia in order to coordinate action in relation to Brexit.
The meeting, under the Secretary General of European Affairs, Kornelios Korneliou, lasted for about two hours.
The Foreign Ministry posted on twitter a message, saying that the meeting under Korneliou was taking place “for coordination and preparation purposes” of all the services of the Republic of Cyprus involved, ahead of Brexit.
The aim is to constantly improve the level of preparedness, in light of the latest developments, the Foreign Ministry concludes.
Σε εξέλιξη στο @CyprusMFA ευρεία σύσκεψη υπό τον Γεν.Γραμ. Ευρ.Υποθέσεων @kkorneliou για σκοπούς συντονισμού της προετοιμασίας που γίνεται ενόψει #Brexit από όλες τις εμπλεκόμενες υπηρεσίες της Δημοκρατίας. Στόχος η συνεχής βελτίωση της ετοιμότητας, υπό το φως και τελ. εξελίξεων. pic.twitter.com/iGrQVLt7uO
— Cyprus MFA (@CyprusMFA) September 6, 2019
(Cyprus News Agency)