(Cyprus News Agency)", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/nicosia-prepares-for-brexit-with-a-broad-meeting-at-the-foreign-ministry/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Menu
Local

Nicosia prepares for Brexit with a broad meeting at the Foreign Ministry

September 6, 2019 at 5:14pm
Edited by

A broad meeting attended by representatives from various government services was held on Friday, at the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia in order to coordinate action in relation to Brexit.

The meeting, under the Secretary General of European Affairs, Kornelios Korneliou, lasted for about two hours.

The Foreign Ministry posted on twitter a message, saying that the meeting under Korneliou was taking place “for coordination and preparation purposes” of all the services of the Republic of Cyprus involved, ahead of Brexit.

The aim is to constantly improve the level of preparedness, in light of the latest developments, the Foreign Ministry concludes.


(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Local
September 6, 2019

Queensland police investigation into death of 26 year old Ioli continues

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
September 6, 2019

President launches “Exandas” portal in bid to enhance transparency in government projects

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
September 6, 2019

Education Ministry, parents, parties denounce head teacher’s headscarf objection

Bouli Hadjioannou