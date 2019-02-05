Menu
Local

Nicosia municipality responds to complaints about rubbish in old city

February 5, 2019 at 3:49pm

The municipality of Nicosia on Tuesday responded to citizens’ complaints about rubbish piling up in the old city.

On Monday, a citizen posted pictures on Facebook which showed a pile of uncollected rubbish on a plot of land on Pentadaktylou street.

The municipality on Tuesday said that illegal construction on the plot had been demolished over the weekend, when the pictures were taken.

It added that the plot is Turkish Cypriot property and therefore under the responsibility of the Custodian of Turkish Cypriot property, which is now responsible to clean it.

The municipality says that is ready to help the Custodian in removing the demolished construction from the plot.

It also urges citizens to inform the municipality’s cleaning service of any uncollected rubbish in the city.

